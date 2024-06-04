Rathbones Group PLC Sells 183 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diageo by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 242,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after buying an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

