Rathbones Group PLC Sells 235 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

