Rathbones Group PLC Sells 27,925 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,407,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,449,200 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

