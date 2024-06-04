Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,927 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

