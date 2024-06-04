Rathbones Group PLC Sells 90 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $181.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Mizuho increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

