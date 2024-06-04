Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

