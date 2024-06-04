Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

