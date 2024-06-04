Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 1.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,641 shares in the company, valued at $9,889,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,011 shares of company stock worth $4,305,757. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.