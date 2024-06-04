Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,824 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 509,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $3,616,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,124,998 shares of company stock worth $1,391,207,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.