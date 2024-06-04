Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 20th

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.
Regen BioPharma Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of RGBP opened at 1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.98. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 2.15.
About Regen BioPharma
