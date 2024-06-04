Regen BioPharma (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, June 20th

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 20th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, June 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of RGBP opened at 1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.98. Regen BioPharma has a 1 year low of 0.40 and a 1 year high of 2.15.

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

