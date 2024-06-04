Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $206.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

