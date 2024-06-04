ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
