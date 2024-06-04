ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

