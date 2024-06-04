Rent the Runway (RENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.56) per share for the quarter. Rent the Runway has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($5.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.80) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RENT stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $56,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,979 shares of company stock valued at $150,993. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

