Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Genpact Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

