Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intel Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

