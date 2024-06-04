Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of UTI opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

