Research Analysts Set Expectations for Evolution Petroleum Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 148,178 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 974,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 700,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 510,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

