Riskified (RSKD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Riskified (NYSE: RSKD):

5/21/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Riskified had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.

4/12/2024 – Riskified had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,949,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 325.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 642,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 491,211 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

