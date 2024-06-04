Riskified (RSKD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Riskified (NYSE: RSKD):
- 5/21/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Riskified had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $5.75 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Riskified had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.50.
- 4/12/2024 – Riskified had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Riskified is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.
Riskified Stock Performance
NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
