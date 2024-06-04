Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROK opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

