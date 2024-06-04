Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $46.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,354,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $119,740,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

