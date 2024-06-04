Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 316,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 423,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 120,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 923,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Insider Activity at Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.