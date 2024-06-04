RTX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:RTX)

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

RTX has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

