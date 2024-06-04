Rubrik (RBRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Rubrik to post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rubrik Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:RBRK opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $40.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBRK. Mizuho began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
