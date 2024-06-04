Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17,644.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Science Applications International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.77. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.