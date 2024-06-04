Science Applications International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Science Applications International Stock Down 11.8 %

SAIC stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

