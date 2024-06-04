Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $165.70

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.70 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 427920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.40 ($2.20).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,518.52%.
In other news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($45,035.23). Company insiders own 41.76% of the company’s stock.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
