Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $165.70

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165.70 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 427920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.40 ($2.20).

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQZ

Serica Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £655.68 million, a P/E ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,518.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($45,035.23). Company insiders own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.