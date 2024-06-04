Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Increases By 5.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 305,200 shares. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Abacus Life Trading Up 2.8 %

ABL opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.79 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABL. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the third quarter worth $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth $463,000.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

