Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Decreases By 8.1%

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.98. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABUS

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.