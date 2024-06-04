Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Decreases By 5.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $421,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,958,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 133,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.86. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies



Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

