Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Drops By 5.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

ACLS opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.