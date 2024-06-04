Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declines By 6.5%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

