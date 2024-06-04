Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Increases By 5.1%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 62,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $128,368.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,684,477.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 17,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $35,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,516 shares of company stock valued at $372,912. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerus by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

