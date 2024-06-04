Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 6.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,192,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 6,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.2 days.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of ECNCF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
ECN Capital Company Profile
