Short Interest in ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Declines By 6.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,192,700 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 6,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.2 days.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECNCF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.