Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Rises By 5.3%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enova International by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Down 1.6 %

Enova International stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.