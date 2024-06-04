Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Decreases By 6.8%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FRT opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $107.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 274.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 232.8% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

