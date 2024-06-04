Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Increases By 5.2%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 283,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

NASDAQ AFRI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

