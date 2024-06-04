Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Increases By 5.2%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 283,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Forafric Global Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ AFRI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Forafric Global
