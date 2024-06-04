Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Drops By 6.3%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 189,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,347,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,848,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

