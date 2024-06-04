Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 6.0%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hyliion Price Performance

HYLN opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,565.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 762,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

