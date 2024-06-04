Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Declines By 6.0%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 11,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hyliion Price Performance
HYLN opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
