Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Expands By 5.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $12.51.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.