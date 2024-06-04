Short Interest in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Drops By 7.7%

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ICOP opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Company Profile
