SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $27.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.29.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SI-BONE Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of $588.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.24. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mika Nishimura sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $310,659. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

