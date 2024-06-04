Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

SVCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Price Performance

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Silvaco Group has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.