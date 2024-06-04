Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 99.85 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.85 ($1.28), with a volume of 1390752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.25).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,356.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

