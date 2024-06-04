Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SKE opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.20 and a 1-year high of C$7.31.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

