SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 426.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,881 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $18,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SLG stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

