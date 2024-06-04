Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

