Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,910.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($50.10) and last traded at GBX 3,862 ($49.48), with a volume of 263808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,820 ($48.94).

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($52.53) to GBX 4,200 ($53.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKG

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,557.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,653.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,302.62.

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.