Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,910.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,910 ($50.10) and last traded at GBX 3,862 ($49.48), with a volume of 263808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,820 ($48.94).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,100 ($52.53) to GBX 4,200 ($53.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKG
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Kappa Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.