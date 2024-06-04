SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 7.5%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 101,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

SolGold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $411.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

