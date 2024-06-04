Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

