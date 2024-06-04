Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) versus Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Critical Survey

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,740.49%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 1.24 -$12.54 million ($2.71) -0.18 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $92,731.00 54.70 -$18.83 million N/A N/A

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -152.20% -111.71% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -382.31% -126.21%

Summary

Salarius Pharmaceuticals beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.